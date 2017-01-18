Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Skrillex Hangs Out With His BFFs Chance The Rapper And Justin Bieber In New Tour Documentary

#Documentaries #Justin Bieber
01.18.17 40 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Skrillex catches a lot of flak for being the clown prince of the wub wub and a harbinger of the bro-step explosion. This is unfair for a lot of reasons. Namely, when Skrillex started to blow the London-bred sounds of dubstep out to cartoonish proportions, it was still something relatively new. He can’t help the way that the sound caught on and was reduced to a easily lampoon-able formula. He’s also made some great music since he moved on from the bass drop and, perhaps most important, he seems like a pretty good dude.

Use this tour documentary as Exhibit A. The Same Place shows Skrillex on his massive world tour, including stops at exotic islands and his own elementary school. The tour doc also shows that the man born Sonny Moore is pretty close with a whole host of other famous musicians including Justin Bieber, MØ, Rick Ross and Chance The Rapper. And given that Chano moves through the world like a beam of sunlight made flesh, it’s doubtful that he’d hang with any old jerk.

For more on Skrillex, check out his reunion with his old emo band From First To Last which is already generating a little controversy over its cover art.

TOPICS#Documentaries#Justin Bieber
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERDocumentariesJustin BieberSKRILLEX

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP