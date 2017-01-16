Getty Image

For the first time in a decade, dubstep overlord Skrillex has returned to his roots, recording a brand new effort with his former bandmates in From First To Last. To celebrate his birthday, Skrillex and co. dropped a brand new single entitled “Make War,” which you can stream below. Get ready for a lot of kick drum blasts.

As it would turn out, the artwork for “Make War” looked very familiar to some internet users, who quickly made their observations public, comparing “Make War” to the cover of San Francisco punk band Culture Abuse’s latest effort Peach.

From First to Last: "hey, can I copy your homework?"@cultureabuse : "sure, just don't make it too obvious" pic.twitter.com/yLS5bGKC3N — Kelen Capener (@KelenKeller38) January 16, 2017

I don't listen to @cultureabuse but this shit is pretty whack. Not to mention the song is not good. pic.twitter.com/q9KVQGZSVV — J (@ItsJohnCass) January 16, 2017

It's so embarrassing that From First to Last thought people wouldn't realise that they literally copied Culture Abuse's artwork — Blathnaid (@nothingbelow) January 16, 2017

Why does FFTL think copying culture abuse will get us to show interest in them again. — Joe Nicholls (@JoeNicholls92) January 16, 2017

SOMEONE in FFTL's team, whether it be a band member, the designer, or someone from their label HAD to have seen the Culture Abuse artwork pic.twitter.com/02jduUu4MK — Ty Fieri (@teddy_tie) January 16, 2017

While Culture Abuse hasn’t pursued any legal action for the apparent plagiarism, they did post the two images on Facebook, with a simple waving emoji to express that they are aware of what’s going on. They’ve also retweeted a whole handful of the complaints being made on Twitter. Check out Culture Abuse’s Peach via Spotify below.

In other news, it seems like Skrillex and From First To Last have entered the studio with Blink-182 and producer John Feldmann for some reason, as evidenced by a photo that Mark Hoppus posted to Instagram earlier this week. Blink is currently working on the deluxe edition of their comeback album California, which will feature several bonus tracks that didn’t make it on the original cut.