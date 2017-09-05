Sky Ferreira’s ‘Easy’ Video Is A Gorgeous Taste Of Her First New Music In Four Years

09.05.17

Sky Ferreira’s excellent last album Night Time, My Time was finally released four years ago after numerous delays. It’s follow-up LP Masochism has faced much of the same fate, with over two years having passed since Ferreira confirmed the album’s title on Twitter and no new music to share. The first sample of what Masochism-era Sky might sound like has now arrived in the form of a video for the track she recorded for her cameo in Edgar Wright’s stellar summer blockbuster Baby Driver, in which she plays the singer/entertainer mother of the titular Baby.

Though the song is a Commodores cover, Ferreira still brings a unique twist to it, gracing a collection lush guitars with her smooth voice, all with production help from Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich. Over the weekend, a video was released for the full five-minute track, featuring extended Wright-directed clips from the film that show Ferreira in character, as well as other clips that show her character’s son doing what he does best: driving.

While there is still unfortunately no update to give on Masochism, you check out the video for “Easy” above to tide you over, and a few behind the scenes photos that Ferreira shared on Instagram below.

With any luck, Ferreira’s appearance at the New York Meadows Festival will bring new music in tow.

