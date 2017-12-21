Sky Ferreira Says She’s Releasing New Music ‘This Winter’ After Being Sick For ‘A While’

We saw Sky Ferreira in a brief cameo role in Baby Driver this year, but musically, she’s been pretty quiet since her 2013 debut album Night Time, My Time. She’s made guest appearances on songs here and there, but while she hasn’t released anything of her own in four years now, that’s about to change. Track Record penned an open letter to Ferreira asking her to return to music soon, and she responded on Twitter with three heart emojis and wrote, “I am putting out new music this winter!”

