Who doesn’t love 1980s pop music? Shiny guitars, lithe synths, electronic drums; it’s fantastic. One person who appears to be very much into that particular era is Sky Ferreira, who used part of her set opening for Garbage and Blondie at the Hollywood Bowl last night to air out an all-time ’80s classic, Til Tuesdays “Voices Carry.” If the name of that group doesn’t quite ring a bell, they were fronted through their relatively short career by Aimee Mann, who wrote “Voices Carry.”

While the wait endures for Sky’s next album — no sign of any unreleased gems in the setlist sadly — the singer has been keeping busy. Last night, right around the same time she was belting out the 1985 hit, she added her name to the long list of musicians making making cameos in David Lynch’s deeply weird series Twin Peaks. Unlike other artists, like Nine Inch Nails, Ferreira didn’t actually perform in the Bang Bang Bar. Instead she portrayed a patron named Ella who’s nursing a Rainer beer and who appears to have a rash of some kind. Listen in and you can hear Hudson Mohawke playing a song called “Human” in the background.

You can watch Sky’s performance of “Voices Carry” above and her moment in Twin Peaks below.