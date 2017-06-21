Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The longstanding rivalry between Nickelback‘s Chad Kroeger and Slipknot and Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor has roared back to life like the crackling speakers in your high school car, with Kroeger criticizing Slipknot’s use of “gimmicks” in a recent interview with Metal Covenant.

Taylor, of course, could not let such an affront to the band’s honor stand, and addressed the diss on Arizona radio station 98 KUPD, saying that he does know “what the hell planet” Kroeger is currently on. He also decided to go down a different route with his rebuttal, instead focusing on Kroeger’s “face like a foot.”

“You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude In Rock’ wearing a mask. You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude In Rock’ twice without one. Stick that up your ass… Dude, curl up in bed with your Hello Kitty pillow and shut up.”

But wait, there’s more. Canadian legends Smash Mouth (I’d bet a hundred bucks that “All Star” is stuck in your head now. Sorry, not sorry.) decided that the world needed to know their thoughts on this feud. When asked on Twitter who they sided with, their response was diplomatic but pointed.

We see what Chad is saying but Slipknot has more than pulled it off. It feels authentic, they nailed it! They're American Icons. — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 20, 2017

What a time to be alive, you guys.

(Via NME)