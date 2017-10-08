Jason Aldean Opens ‘SNL’ With An Emotional Tribute To Tom Petty And The Victims Of The Las Vegas Massacre

#Gun Control #Tom Petty #SNL
10.07.17 37 mins ago

Jason Aldean was on-stage in Las Vegas when a madman open-fired on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 59 and wounding over 500. Tonight, he returned to tribute the victims of the massacre by playing the Tom Petty classic “I Won’t Back Down.” The segment replaced the traditional SNL cold open, which has featured Donald Trump for nearly every episode over the last year.

The segment was unexpected and was a somber reminder that the tragedy in Las Vegas is affecting everything around us. The national dialogue has shifted to a re-heated discussion on gun control, actual changes (albeit small) may stop an easy fix for semi-automatic weapons into automatics, and a discussion on actual legislation rather than thoughts and prayers is becoming realistic.

It’s also a reminder that SNL is willing to step away from the satire for a moment to address a tragedy that affected countless lives. If Aldean’s intro was disruptive or even jarring, it worked. We didn’t get the traditional opening, the audience had a touching moment that should hopefully bring a frustrated and divided country together, if only for tonight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control#Tom Petty#SNL
TAGSgun controljason aldeanLAS VEGASSNLTOM PETTY

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP