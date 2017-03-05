Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Father John Misty has had a busy few months since he ended up feuding with Silverlake’s Moon Juice over a crystal and “blended superfoods.” Instead of pesky hipster hubbubs, he’s been focusing on his new album, Pure Comedy, that’s set for release later this month. Misty, also known as Josh Tillman, has released a slew of media to help promote the album, including a movie that we described as a “tender commentary on the human experience” when it was released in January.

With Pure Comedy only weeks away, Tillman made his debut on SNL to perform a few tracks and make an impression on a national audience. Where some SNL performances are by the numbers, Father John Misty is nothing of the sort and carries a certain odd charm with him into each of his performances. It also helps that he seems like he’s in his own world, allowing for moments like this:

NBC

Misty performed two singles from his forthcoming album, including the title track and “Total Entertainment Forever.” The latter kicks off with the line “Bedding Taylor Swift every night inside the Oculus Rift,” which is always a nice way to start any song. It’s also not the first time he’s followed in similar territory with Kanye West.

Either way, Father John Misty provided a two very interesting performances to a lukewarm SNL and that can’t be ignored. Check them out and judge for yourself.





(Via SNL)