Snoop Dogg Will Induct Tupac Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Tupac Shakur will be taking his rightful place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Now we have confirmation on who will induct the American icon. (No, it won’t be Tupac via hologram.)

Friend, former labelmate and fellow California hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg will be inducting Tupac into Cleveland’s music shine at the April 7th ceremony taking place in Brooklyn. The news was first presented by TMZ on Sunday and later confirmed by Rolling Stone. When Snoop posthumously enshrines his “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” trackmate, Tupac will join a far too small collection of already enshrined hip-hop talents. Run-D.M.C., Public Enemy, N.W.A, Beastie Boys and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five have also received the honor.

“My relationship with ‘Pac was like a brother relationship,” said Snoop last year on Kocktails With Khloe. “We were the same age so it was a relationship where we look at each other and admire each other.”

Snoop may not be the only artist paying tribute to Tupac at the April ceremony. The final lineup for a Tupac tribute has not been locked in just yet. Considering Tupac’s influence on culture as a whole, there isn’t likely to be a shortage of artists wanting to celebrate the elite MC’s legacy. Sh*t, this would be an excellent time for Tupac to reemerge if he’s still alive.

The news of Snoop enshrining Tupac helps fill in another blank on who will be inducting who next month. Neil Young will be inducting Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne will induct Joan Baez and Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will do the honors for Yes. There’s still time to make a PowerPoint presentation if you’d like a shot at inducting Electric Light Orchestra or Journey.

