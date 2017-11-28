Mick Rock

Home audio system Sonos is no stranger to setting up cool events for music fans. Earlier this year, they brought the Gorillaz virtual world to life, and now they are allowing fans to get a glimpse into the notoriously private life of David Bowie, in the form of an intimate event at their store in SoHo, New York, to celebrate the work and legacy of the late great artist.

“Sonos Song Stories: Bowie” will utilize the new Sonos One with Amazon Alexa to pair the stories of the speakers with the Bowie songs that inspired them. The New York event is a continuation of a similar event that recently took place at the new Sonos store in London, which featured appearances from artists like Peaches and Rostam.

The New York edition of “Sonos Song Stories: Bowie” will not pull any punches in terms of guests. For the December 5 event, Sonos tapped the likes of Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, and other photographers with intimate relationships with the star, who will to present images from their personal connections after being given exclusive access to Bowie’s private New York life throughout his career. Also included on the list of Bowie-inspired artists who will appear at the event ar, bassist and co-founder of Mötley Crüe, Nikki Sixx; composer and founding member of DEVO, Mark Mothersbaugh and more.

Needless to say, it's going to be a special evening.


