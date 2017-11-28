Sonos Is Celebrating The Legacy Of David Bowie With A New York ‘Song Stories’ Event

11.28.17 8 mins ago

Mick Rock

Home audio system Sonos is no stranger to setting up cool events for music fans. Earlier this year, they brought the Gorillaz virtual world to life, and now they are allowing fans to get a glimpse into the notoriously private life of David Bowie, in the form of an intimate event at their store in SoHo, New York, to celebrate the work and legacy of the late great artist.

“Sonos Song Stories: Bowie” will utilize the new Sonos One with Amazon Alexa to pair the stories of the speakers with the Bowie songs that inspired them. The New York event is a continuation of a similar event that recently took place at the new Sonos store in London, which featured appearances from artists like Peaches and Rostam.

The New York edition of “Sonos Song Stories: Bowie” will not pull any punches in terms of guests. For the December 5 event, Sonos tapped the likes of Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, and other photographers with intimate relationships with the star, who will to present images from their personal connections after being given exclusive access to Bowie’s private New York life throughout his career. Also included on the list of Bowie-inspired artists who will appear at the event ar, bassist and co-founder of Mötley Crüe, Nikki Sixx; composer and founding member of DEVO, Mark Mothersbaugh and more.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a special evening. Fans can register for a chance to attend and hear these never-before-heard stories for free here, and take a peek at a wall of incredible images from the London event below.

Sonos

Around The Web

TAGSDAVID BOWIEsong stories: bowiesonossonos one

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP