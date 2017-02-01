Sorority Noise Cover A Cult Classic By Brand New To Benefit The ACLU

Pat Nolan

Sorority Noise’s Cameron Boucher isn’t new to releasing stripped-down covers of faster, heavier songs, as he proved with 2016’s Some Covers Bandcamp release that saw him covering the likes of Death Cab For Cutie, Eskimeaux, and more. To continue the trend, Boucher’s band Sorority Noise have released a cover of “Me Vs. Maradona Vs. Elvis,” a track taken from cult emo legends Brand New’s seminal sophomore album Deja Entendu. The track is available for download on Bandcamp, and the band has pledged to donate all of the funds raised from the “pay what you want” track to the ACLU.

Additionally, both Sorority Noise and Boucher’s other band Old Gray will be donating all the proceeds made on their Bandcamp pages to the ACLU through the end of the week. Sorority Noise is set to release their third full-length effort, You’re Not As _____ As You Think on March 17th via Triple Crown Records, while Old Gray’s latest album Slow Burn hit stores in December via Flower Girl Records.

A photo posted by Cam Boucher (@cameronboucher) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Boucher will also be playing a sold-out benefit show on February 3rd in Brooklyn alongside Jeff Rosenstock, Ben Hopkins of PWR BTTM, and Eskimeaux, with all money going to the Council on American-Islamic Relations in the wake of the recent immigration ban implemented by Donald Trump.