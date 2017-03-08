Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sorority Noise are gearing up for the release of You’re Not As ______ As You Think, their third studio album, and their first for Triple Crown Records. They have already shared two fantastic singles in the form of “No Halo” and “A Better Sun,” and now they have released the record’s third and final single, “Disappeared.” Starting with a driving bass line, frontman Cam Boucher quickly notes that he “took some time to myself, to sort out all the things that make me feel the way that I feel.” Having lost several friends in the last year, 2016 was an incredibly difficult year for Boucher. “Disappeared” sees him trying to move forward in the wake of tragedy, with a cathartic chorus detailing the moment he tried to stand up and fight back against his grief, recalling, “I let my hair down today, and took a shower for the first time in what felt like weeks.” Check out the fantastic track above, and our interview with Boucher here.

Sorority Noise were originally planning to support the release of You’re Not As ______ As You Think with an opening slot on Modern Baseball’s spring tour, which was unfortunately canceled in the interest of mental health, and have just announced new dates in its place, marking their first-ever full U.S. headlining tour. Check out those new dates below.

