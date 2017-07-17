Meet South Africa’s First All-Black, Black Metal Band | UPROXX Reports

Soundcloud’s Comeback Begins With A Documentary Series About Emerging Music Scenes

07.17.17 1 hour ago

The recent past has been full of blemishes for Soundcloud: The platform lost $50 million by launching a subscription service, it laid off a bunch of employees and shut down offices, and most recently, there were rumors that the company only had enough money to keep the lights on for another couple months.

Competing service Audiomack thinks the downfall happened because Soundcloud stopped putting artists first, but in just the past few days, the platform’s fortunes have changed. Chance The Rapper has apparently saved Soundcloud, and now the site is marking its return to form with a documentary series called Next Wave.

The video posted on Twitter is a bit vague and makes Next Wave look like some sort of touring music festival or another type of live show, but the video’s Youtube description is more informative about what Next Wave actually is: a six-part documentary series about growing music scenes that use Soundcloud to their advantage:

“Coming soon. SoundCloud’s Next Wave documentary series journeys across six global cities in six months to explore communities of emerging scenes that are embracing the service to connect, collaborate and create a new musical landscape.”

It looks like either the first episode or all six will be released on July 20, and they’ll cover musical communities in Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, New York City, London, and Berlin. Who knows if this will be enough to get Soundcloud to a stable place, but the series at least seems to refute Audiomack’s scathing claims.

Watch the Next Wave teaser video above.

Around The Web

TAGSSOUNDCLOUD

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 1 day ago 32 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP