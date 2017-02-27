Soundgarden have announced a U.S. tour, starting on April 28. The group are apparently also working on a new album, which we can probably expect sometime in the near future. The not-quite grunge icons reunited back in 2010 but they haven’t released an album since 2012’s King Animal. Prior to the tour, the band is re-releasing their SST debut Ultramega OK.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
04/28 — Tampa, FL @ WXTV Rockfest
04/29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
04/30 — Ft. Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
05/05 — Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
05/06 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
05/07 — Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
05/12 — Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR Rockfest
05/13 — Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
05/17 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/19 — Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/20 — Maryland Heights, MO @ KPNT Pointfest
05/22 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/25 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/26 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
05/27 — Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
Chris Cornell has been on a bit of a reunion spree. Last year, he reunited with the Seattle supergroup Temple of the Dog for another tour and his post-Soundgarden, Rage Against The Machine-backed group Audioslave has been flitting around the edges of a proper reunion for a while now.
