The indie rock favorites of Speedy Ortiz are moving from a quartet to a trio with guitarist Devin McKnight leaving the band. As a tribute to him and his time with the group, they have released a new track called “Screen Gem,” the final Speedy Ortiz song that McKnight will be featured on. Listen below.

“Screen Gem,” which according to frontwoman Sadie Dupuis, was “made almost 2 years ago, on [her] birthday back in 2015,” is a fast-paced track with plenty of McKnight’s guitar hooks signature to the band’s unmatched sound. The song itself seems to be about an obsession with wanting to be noticed by someone. As Dupuis sings out “I’m monomaniacally trying to be somebody starlike to you / In the following sequence, make me your screen gem,” her voice is perfectly complemented by McKnight’s guitar, a sound she says “spent so much of [her] songwriting life actively attempting to rip off.”

By request of McKnight, all proceeds for the track will go towards the #CLOSErikers organization, a New York City based campaign inspired by the infamously violent Rikers Island Jail Complex, which seeks to end mass incarceration and reform the criminal justice system in the city and nationwide. Read more about #CLOSErikers here.

Moving forward, Speedy Ortiz will be joined by guitarist Andy Moholt of Laser Background in place of McKnight.