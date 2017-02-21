Stop Us If You’ve Heard Spoon’s ‘Can I Sit Next To You’ Before

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Spoon’s latest single off of their upcoming album Hot Thoughts sounds like a lot of things. It sounds like a slightly muscular take on disco or a dancier, slinky bit of bar-rock. It sounds, in short, like a Spoon song. But another thing it might sound is familiar.

According to a press release from the band, “Can I Sit Next To You” has been sneakily piped in to clubs, TV shows and even airplanes throughout the country for the last several months.

“For the last few months, a campaign of subliminal placements of ‘Can I Sit Next To You’ has seen the unreleased, unidentifiable track being played at various clubs and venues, as American Airlines boarding music, even by the house bands of the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the release revealed.

If that all sounds a bit spooky, it seems like the band agrees. Why else would they choose to make the song’s video a silent-film style story about witchy people in weird costumes? Take a look at that up top and try to fight your sense of deja vu.

Hot Thoughts is out on March 17 via Matador. Hopefully, you’ll care about it as much as Britt Daniel cares about tacos.