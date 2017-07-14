Spotify Listeners Don’t Like The Beatles As Much As Coldplay Or Twenty One Pilots

07.14.17 35 mins ago

Getty Image

Ringo Starr said recently that he believes The Beatles are currently bigger than Justin Bieber, although honestly, that’s a tough claim to support right now. While Bieber is having a real impact on Puerto Rico’s economy, it turns out that The Beatles aren’t even the most played rock band on Spotify.

The streaming service recently shared a list of the top 20 rock acts globally on Spotify, which is based on streams from the first six months of 2017. The Beatles only reached the third spot, falling behind Coldplay — who have the top rank, probably thanks in part to their Chainsmokers collaboration — and Twenty One Pilots, who continue to ride the success of their 2015 No. 1 album Blurryface.

Things get even worse for the Fab Four on Spotify’s list of the top rock acts in just the U.S., since they get bumped down to fourth by Panic! At The Disco. The Beatles are the top artist that was around before 1990 on both lists, though, ahead of bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, Queen, Nirvana, and others.

