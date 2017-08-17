Spotify Makes Moves To Remove White Supremacist Bands From Its Service In The Wake Of Charlottesville

#Spotify
08.17.17 13 mins ago

Shutterstock / Getty Images

A recent report from Digital Music News highlighted 37 bands streaming on Spotify that also appeared the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of hate bands. The post followed the weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia and became the latest example at how hate had seemingly found a comfortable place in daily life. Luckily Spotify took notice of the report and proceeded to start removing the listed bands from the service, joining a long list of services that are starting to look at how certain groups benefit from them. According a statement delivered to Billboard, “illegal content or material that favors hatred or incites violence against race, religion, sexuality or the like is not tolerated” by Spotify:

“Spotify takes immediate action to remove any such material as soon as it has been brought to our attention. We are glad to have been alerted to this content – and have already removed many of the bands identified today, whilst urgently reviewing the remainder”

TOPICS#Spotify
TAGSHate Musicspotifywhite supremacists

