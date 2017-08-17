Shutterstock / Getty Images

A recent report from Digital Music News highlighted 37 bands streaming on Spotify that also appeared the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of hate bands. The post followed the weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia and became the latest example at how hate had seemingly found a comfortable place in daily life. Luckily Spotify took notice of the report and proceeded to start removing the listed bands from the service, joining a long list of services that are starting to look at how certain groups benefit from them. According a statement delivered to Billboard, “illegal content or material that favors hatred or incites violence against race, religion, sexuality or the like is not tolerated” by Spotify: