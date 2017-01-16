Springsteen Cover Band Cancels Their Trump Inauguration Performance At The Request Of The Boss Himself

Before the results of the election came out in November, a Bruce Springsteen cover band called the B Street Band confirmed their appearance at the Garden State Presidential Inauguration Gala. It was set to be their third performance at the Gala, with the first two being in support of Barack Obama’s election in 2009, then his reelection in 2013.

However, in a recent turn of events, the B Street Band has pulled out of the Gala at what seems to be the wishes of The Boss himself. In a statement to local paper Backstreets, the band made clear that their lack of appearance has nothing at all to do with politics:

With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year’s inauguration Gala.

Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band.

Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers.

We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, of Bruce Springsteen.

Check out the remaining dates on the B Street Band’s upcoming tour here.

