Getty Image

Bruce Springsteen’s new Broadway show, simply called Springsteen On Broadway, represents some of the smallest shows the heartland rock troubadour has played in years. As such, not only are fans thrilled to go see Bruce take on the theatre stage, but they’re also looking to see one of the most intimate Springsteen shows that will ever happen now that he’s become an American icon. It’s not surprising then, that according to The Broadway League, the show’s first week grossed $2.33 million over the course of five sold-out shows.

The 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre will certainly be sold out for every single night of the six-week run that The Boss has slated for his simple show, which he described as a “just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music.” He said some of the performance will be spoken and some sung, and it follows a “loose arc” of his life and work.

Springsteen told The New York Times that it was a small, intimate performance at the White House for Obama that gave him the idea for the Broadway production. While tickets are extremely hard to come by, the show will continue its run from the opening night, October 12, five nights a week, every week until November 26th. More info is available here.