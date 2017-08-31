Getty Image

Last night, southern magic descended upon California’s Hollywood Bowl. Jammed between the middling opening set from Lake Street Dive, a Boston-based folk-rock band with southern rock leanings, and the spectacular headliner, Trombone Shorty, the real Alabama-bred deal St. Paul And The Broken Bones stormed the stage around 9 PM. The soul collective have been steadily picking up steam across the country, and last year’s Sea Of Noise thrust them into the national spotlight in an entirely new way. Still touring on the back of that enormously soulful record, and led by their insanely talented frontman Paul Janeway — who unexpectedly has the voice of an angel — the band completely stole the show, and the hearts, of the Hollywood Bowl.

Now, it’s clear that soul — along with jazz — is a traditionally and historically Black genre, and there’s always been a bit of a problem with the winkingly titled moniker “blue eyed soul” that accompanies white artists who embrace this style. However, there is also nothing clearer in this world than the fact that Janeway’s voice was designed to sing soul; the listener can sink into his octave-spanning, golden powerhouse of a voice like it’s a long-awaited, velvety couch. He’s an undeniable talent, and even the primarily Trombone-Shorty-diehard-crowd gathered at the Bowl last night had to acknowledge his vocal persuasion.

@hollywoodbowl, that was a dream come true. Thanks for being there with us. 📸: @goldynoah #spbbsummer #hollywoodbowl #webowleda300 A post shared by St. Paul and The Broken Bones (@stpaulandthebrokenbones) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Janeway kicked off the night in the most dramatic fashion, entering with a blue cape over his flamboyant red suit, allowing the echoes of the acapella beginning of the title track off his band’s last album to swell and fill the stadium, before busting out into his own solos. The cape came off, and Janeway’s dancing began, his physical movements are almost as joyous and cheerful as his voice, if not quite as elegant. That’s all sort of the point, though. He’s clearly aware of his own awkward, surprising fit into this world, and instead of trying to smooth it away, he embraces himself, flaws and idiosyncrasies intact, fully committing to a performance that is 100% him. This tactic f*cking works, and more musicians should lean into themselves the way he does.