St. Vincent has been all over the talk show circuit lately: So far during the MASSEDUCTION promotional cycle, she’s performed on Fallon, Ellen, Jools Holland, Colbert, and Graham Norton. Last night, she added one more to her list when she visited The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and unleashed an acoustic rendition of “Los Ageless.”

She also sat down with Noah and during their chat, she discussed the different characters she’s played on her various studio albums:

“Every record more or less has a sort of archetype. I did an archetype of housewife on pills — not from my experience. Then I did another archetype of near-future cult leader, and this is like, you know, dominatrix at the mental institution.”

She also addressed the album cover, saying that the ass-centric photo that is the album art is what made the most sense to her:

“Originally, the album cover was going to be a zany portrait of me, right? Then we got in the midst of the photoshoot and this is one of the photos that emerged of a model at the shoot. And It just seemed like this was the more appropriate visual representation of the album than me staring off into the middle distance, because it’s sexy but it’s also super weird and funny.”

Watch St. Vincent perform “Los Ageless” and talk with Noah above, and check out where MASSEDUCTION ranks our Best Albums Of 2017 list.