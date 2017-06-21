St. Vincent’s new tour is called “The Fear The Future” tour, and it looks like it is going to be accompanied by a very neon aesthetic. Watch her cough and feign her way through a press conference about the tour above. We can hope this means new music is coming pretty soon from her, she’s recently been working with Jack Antonoff, and given her last album was 2014’s self-titled, we’re due another one!
But it’s not like she hasn’t been busy, Annie Clark made her directorial debut this year with The Birthday Party, was a Record Store Day ambassador, and made updates to her own collection of Ernie Ball guitars. Still, she made time for the fall tour, which begins mid-October and ends at the beginning of December. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM, and include options for special add-ons, like a screening of her film, which she also wrote the score for, by the way.
Check out the full tour dates below and go here for pre-sale info.
08/19 — Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic
10/17 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/18 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
10/20 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
10/23 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
10/24 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon
10/26 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
10/27 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVrendenburg
11/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
11/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/18 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
11/19 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/21 — Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall
11/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/24 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/25 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/27 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/30 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/01 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
12/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
