St. Vincent’s new tour is called “The Fear The Future” tour, and it looks like it is going to be accompanied by a very neon aesthetic. Watch her cough and feign her way through a press conference about the tour above. We can hope this means new music is coming pretty soon from her, she’s recently been working with Jack Antonoff, and given her last album was 2014’s self-titled, we’re due another one!

But it’s not like she hasn’t been busy, Annie Clark made her directorial debut this year with The Birthday Party, was a Record Store Day ambassador, and made updates to her own collection of Ernie Ball guitars. Still, she made time for the fall tour, which begins mid-October and ends at the beginning of December. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM, and include options for special add-ons, like a screening of her film, which she also wrote the score for, by the way.

Check out the full tour dates below and go here for pre-sale info.

08/19 — Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic

10/17 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/18 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

10/20 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

10/23 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

10/24 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon

10/26 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

10/27 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVrendenburg

11/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/18 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

11/19 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/21 — Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall

11/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/24 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

11/25 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/27 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/30 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/01 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

12/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre