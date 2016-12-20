Since the start of 2015, the following musicians have appeared on the cover of Guitar World magazine: Angus Young, Dimebag Darrell, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Tosin Abasi, Joe Satriani, Guthrie Govan, Joan Jett, Eddie Van Halen, Kerry King, Tom Araya, B.B. King, Chris Broderick, Gus G., Mark Morton, Willie Adler, Randy Blythe, David Gilmour, Keith Richards, Trey Anastasio, Eddie Van Halen… again, John Petrucci, Dave Mustaine, Zakk Wylde, Buddy Guy, Slash, Ace Frehley, Eric Clapton, Prince, Steve Vai, The Edge, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, DJ Lord, Chuck D, B-Real, and Bob Weir.
That’s 36 men (including Van Halen twice), and one woman. Not great, Bob.
Guitar World isn’t the only music-based publication to all but ignore female guitarists in favor of slapping Eric Clapton’s face on the cover for the 47th time, but the magazine received a lot of heat for its bikini gift guide, which was finally discontinued earlier this year. “The main driver of this decision was economic, but bikini models were outdated,” said publisher Bill Amstutz. “And we didn’t want to associate the brand with what could easily be viewed as sexist, as a misrepresentation of women guitar players, or that women in general may find offensive.” Economics first and sexism second? Got it.
Still, it’s a step in the right direction, as is putting the great Annie “St. Vincent” Clark on Guitar World‘s first cover of 2017. Don’t think she doesn’t know the magazine’s history with women, either. “I did a quick Google search of women on the cover, and all I really saw was girls in bikinis holding guitars like they’ve never held a guitar before,” she said. “I started thinking about that and just wanted to make my own absurdist comment on it. I couldn’t really let it slide without poking a bit of fun and taking the piss a little!”
Well color me disappointed
A. Women aren’t typically drawn to rock guitar, therefore the pool of available artists is somewhat limited.
B. St. Vincent is a Pop Artist who happens to play a guitar riff or chord in her music, not a “Guitarists”
C. Listen to the playing ability of ANY of the people on the list of covers and compare it to St. Vincent.
D. She should just be glad that the magazine chose to pander this month, or she STILL wouldn’t have the cover.
It is also worth noting that Guitar World, and Guitar Buyers Guide are two completely different magazines.
Buyers Guide is more like a boat of car show for guitars, of course there are models in it.
Check Orianthi if you want to hear an ACTUAL female guitarist. (who has been on the cover by the way)
Further points to get Kurp to shove his heavy-handed sexism reading to consider:
1. The accomplished women in guitar and rock guitar are held up for their quality of work (Joan Jett, Nancy Wilson, Bonnie Raitt) repeatedly
2. St. Vincent is a great songwriter and okay guitarist.
3. Courtney Barnett is actually a piss-poor guitarist with terrible form and needs to practice a LOT.
4. Orianthi is extremely talented and well respected in the industry and got sponsored a lot earlier than St. Vincent, but I don’t remember UPROXX or the rest of the industry really paying attention, which is bullshit.
Her getting the cover could also maybe have to do with a new model of her Ernie Ball Signature Guitar coming out at NAMM 2017, but that’s the kind of stuff guitar players would know, not HOW CAN I SEXISM THIS ARTICLE fumble fingers like Kurp apparently.
Annie Clark is a fucking great guitarist, and way better and more innovative than Orianthi.
terrible article for a non-issue.
Joan Jett is definitely a woman.
I know! And they even say so!
Ah yes. I know when I think of awesome rock guitarists I think of Chuck D and B-Real.
A. Came to see st vincent in a bikini and did
2. You mad bro?
• The guitar she is holding is not even plugged in
Must challenge the article’s, the woman’s, and the guitar magazine’s validity for reasons…
Fun fact. She designed the “unplugged” guitar. Wireless units are so tiny these days that it is possible that it is actually “plugged in” eh.
I reckon these days she and Kristen Stewart plow each other’s fields and before that St. Vincent was scissoring day and night with Cara Delivingne. Kudos to you Annie Clark, kudos indeed.