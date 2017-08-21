Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

St. Vincent season is officially here. While we still don’t know the name of her next album, what the cover will look like, or when it might come out, you can feel that it’s right around the corner. Just recently in fact, Annie Clark found herself in Tokyo, performing at the Summer Sonic Festival where she decided to unveil for the first one of her newest compositions, a song called “LA.”

The latest offering is propelled by a monstrous, thumping backbeat and kissed with an incredible, sliding guitar riff. In the song, Clark sings mysteriously about things like, “the law of sages” while also alluding to a break-up, most likely with the actress Cara Delevingne. The whole thing is incredible warped, and entirely engrossing; a positive indicator of what else is left to come.

In a long profile with The Guardian, touched on her relationship with Delevingne and how it did or didn’t fuel her new music. “Dating Cara was a big part of my life. I wouldn’t take it off-limits, just because my songs might get extra scrutiny. People would read into them what they would, and you know what? Whatever they thought they found there would be absolutely right. And at the same time it would be absolutely wrong.”

In another profile for the New Yorker, Clark also revealed that Delevingne actually appears on the new album, singing under the pseudonym “Kid Monkey” on a track titled “Pills.”

You can watch St. Vincent’s mind-melting performance of “LA” above.