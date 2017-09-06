Facebook

A little less than three months after the release of beautiful single “New York,” St. Vincent has officially announced her new record. In the form of a pink-tinted press conference, the Annie Clark herself revealed that MASSEDUCTION (that’s mass-seduction, not mass-education) will be released October 13th, and will include “New York,” as well as a new track called “Los Ageless,” which was played at the end of the Q&A section of the conference and is now available on Spotify.

MASSEDUCTION was co-produced by Clark and the unstoppable Jack Antonoff, with time spent in Clark’s studio in Los Angeles, Antonoff’s in New York, and Electric Lady Studio. As for the Fear The Future tour to compliment the album, Clark promised in the conference that it’s going to be pretty wild (“like a dominatrix in a mental institution”). Based on the crazy color schemes and Carrie Brownstein-penned faux interviews we’ve seen so far, there’s no doubt that the live show is going to be something incredibly special.

Check out the full press conference below.

Tickets for the Fear The Future tour are on sale now. MASSEDUCTION is out 10/13. Pre-order it here.

MASSEDUTION tracklist

01. “Hang On Me”

02. “Pills”

03. “Masseduction”

04. “Sugarboy”

05. “Los Ageless”

06. “Happy Birthday, Johnny”

07. “Savior”

08. “New York”

09. “Fear The Future”

10. “Young Lover”

11. “Dancing with a Ghost”

12. “Slow Disco”

13. “Smoking Section”