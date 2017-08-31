Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

St. Vincent is back in full force, with a thundering pop song that’s very simply called “New York.” It’s about lost love and encapsulates all the brilliance and brokenheartedness of living in New York City. Particularly the line, “You’re the only motherf*cker in the city who can handle me” sums up how it can feel to lose your sole partner in a place where millions of people all live on top of each other. In the bright, neon-tinted clip, St. Vincent carries herself through various New York scenes, from model-ready looks to the pause of a nail salon.

While nothing has been confirmed, Annie Clark has been rumored to be dating Cara Delevingne, and that might possibly explain all the high fashion looks in the video, which swap in and out with almost startling frequency. Then again, that might have absolutely nothing to do with any of it. Or maybe it’s the influence of her new collaborator Jack Antonoff. Whatever inspired Clark though, the pain of losing someone in that enormous, brilliant city comes through loud and clear. If you’ve been there, you get, which is probably why Lorde tweeted that one significant line as soon as it came out. She knows.

Watch it above and catch her on tour this fall while she ramps up for a new album, which has yet to be announced, upcoming dates below.