Getty Image

Walter Becker, the co-founder of ’70s rock legends Steely Dan, passed away last September, and in his tribute to his former collaborator, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen wrote, “I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.” He lived up to that promise with a brief Steely Dan tour during the latter half of October, and now he’s getting ready to get back on the road again: Fagen will team up with soft rock contemporaries The Doobie Brothers for a North American tour this summer. The bands will begin their trek in North Carolina in early May before wrapping things up in New York in July.

There is an unfortunate context to this tour, since Fagen is in the midst of a legal battle against Becker’s estate over the Steely Dan name and the band’s profits. Fagen attests that he and Becker entered into a Buy/Sell agreement years ago, but the attorney representing Becker’s estate wrote that Fagen’s lawsuit is “riddled with half-truths and omissions.” This is not to say there was no love between the two when they were both alive, and Fagen was laudatory in a tribute following Becker’s passing:

“He was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny. Like a lot of kids from fractured families, he had the knack of creative mimicry, reading people’s hidden psychology and transforming what he saw into bubbly, incisive art.”

Check out the full list of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers upcoming tour dates below.