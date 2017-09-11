Getty Image

In a note he shared shortly after the sad news came out that Walter Becker, founder and guitarist of Steely Dan had died, singer Donald Fagen promised that group’s fans that he would, “keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.’ Today, he proved to be a man of his word, announcing a full-scale tour with the group set to kick off next month in Oklahoma.

The live outing is only set to run for eight shows and span the month of October, culminating with a gig in Maryland on the 25th. The last show that the Dan performed before this, and their final performance ever with Becker, who died at the age of 67 just a little over a week ago from yet-to-be-revealed causes, was at Citi Field in New York City as part of the Rock mega-festival dubbed The Classic East, which was headlined by The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac.

You can check out the full-dates for Steely Dan’s upcoming run below.

10/13 — Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

10/16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/17 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

10/19 — Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

10/20 — Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

10/22 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

10/24 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

10/25 — National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor