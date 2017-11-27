Steve Aoki’s Partnership With Shell Is Being Torn Apart On Social Media

11.27.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

EDM heavyweight Steve Aoki is feeling the wrath of the electronic music community today as his corporate partnership with Shell is taking some heat.

It all started with the official Shell Australia Twitter account tweeting about how Aoki has partnered with five other artists to “#makethefuture,” referring to a campaign Shell ran last year.

Artists like The Black Madonna and Jacques Green couldn’t help but quote-tweet the original with their own takes, and the former wrote “How broken does your moral compass have to be to allow your name to be attached to a company like Shell” and the latter comparing the partnership to something out of a Nathan For You episode.

