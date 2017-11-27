Getty Image

EDM heavyweight Steve Aoki is feeling the wrath of the electronic music community today as his corporate partnership with Shell is taking some heat.

It all started with the official Shell Australia Twitter account tweeting about how Aoki has partnered with five other artists to “#makethefuture,” referring to a campaign Shell ran last year.

Artists like The Black Madonna and Jacques Green couldn’t help but quote-tweet the original with their own takes, and the former wrote “How broken does your moral compass have to be to allow your name to be attached to a company like Shell” and the latter comparing the partnership to something out of a Nathan For You episode.

Give me a fucking break. https://t.co/Eq33wlqpCs — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) November 26, 2017

The website this tweet references is unimaginably ludicrous on so many levels. Jesus fucking Christ. How broken does your moral compass have to be to allow your name to be attached to a company like Shell. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) November 26, 2017

First "rave" on an oil rig. Steve throws cake at endangered birds and surfs on spills. https://t.co/Eq33wlqpCs — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) November 26, 2017

the world is one big Nathan For You special https://t.co/Hdt2pjJaQ0 — locke screene (@jacquesgreene) November 26, 2017