Getty Image

Aerosmith was forced to cancel the four final stops on their South American tour after health issues arose for Steven Tyler. The lead singer comforted fans at the time by confirming that he wasn’t facing a “life threatening condition,” but it was still a shock to fans who were looking forward to seeing the legendary band perform. Now in a statement released on the official web site, Tyler updates fans on his health condition and clear up any rumors that had been circulating about the rocker’s illness:

“IT BREAKS MY HEART TO HAVE LEFT THIS TOUR EARLY…THE BAND HAS NEVER PLAYED BETTER…JUST WATCH THE 100,000 PEOPLE AT ROCK IN RIO…I GIVE YOU ALL AN A+ FOR CREATIVE SPECULATIONS BUT I CERTAINLY DID NOT HAVE A HEART ATTACK OR A SEIZURE ((UNLESS JOE PERRY IS TAKIN’ A RIPPIN’ LEAD))…SORRY TO HAVE CUT THE TOUR SHORT BUT I HAD TO HAVE A PROCEDURE THAT ONLY MY DOC IN THE STATES COULD PERFORM…WE’VE BEEN TO TEL AVIV… TO RUSSIA… TO RIO… AND ALL THE IN BETWEEN…I GUESS IT’S TRUE WHAT THEY SAY …”THAT LIFE’S A PISSER WHEN EU’RE A PEEIN’….”

This latest health scare comes a decade after Aerosmith was forced to cancel North American tour dates due to ruptured blood vessels in Tyler’s throat and his revelation that he had been battling hepatitis C for 11 years. The band was also forced to cancel tour dates in 2009 after Tyler broke his shoulder following a fall off the stage, an injury that led to Tyler checking into rehab to help with pain management.

Currently there are no more tour dates scheduled for the band according to Rolling Stone and details about the procedure Tyler needs have yet to be reported.

(Via Rolling Stone / Aerosmith)