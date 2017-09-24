Stevie Wonder Takes A Knee For America At The Global Citizen Festival

With the current political climate of the country, Stevie Wonder was always a timely choice to headline the 6th annual Global Citizen Festival in New York, but with the latest remarks from Donald Trump that have the entire NBA and NFL responding and calling him out for his comments, what Stevie did on Saturday seemed even more poignant. When the living legend took the stage at Central Park’s Great Lawn he went through his normal, rousing routine, but it was what he did beforehand that may get the most publicity, as he took a knee — with some help from his son — for America.

“Our global brothers and sisters, I didn’t come here to preach, but I’m telling you, our spirits must be in the right place all the time,” the 67-year-old singer said during a short speech. “I’m taking a knee for America — not just one knee, but both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, and leaders of our world.” He also encouraged the crowd to “stand down bigotry” and “condemn sexism” while adding “It is only through life we can make life happen through ourselves and each other.”

It’s not clear if his stance is in unison with the “take a knee” protest that has been prevalent in the NFL, as Stevie never once mentioned the league or Colin Kaepernick, but the timing speaks volumes.