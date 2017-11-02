Sting Is Still Looking For Signs Of Life

Martin Kierszenbaum

Sting is an unrepentant workaholic.”I would say that I am, yeah,” he admits. “That’s my pathology.” When he’s not writing, recording, performing, or traveling the world on any number of different adventures and business pursuits, his absolute favorite thing to do in his free time is to walk. “I find inspiration in walking,” he explains. “I walk around Central Park most days if I’m home.” As a both a human being, and as an artist, he simply can’t seem to stop moving forward.

Almost exactly a year removed from the release of his 12th solo album 57th & 9th, Sting is back again with a brand new release, this time, a live concert film, documenting one of the best shows from his most recent tour, in a city that’s meant quite a bit to him through the years. Live At The Olympia Paris, captures Sting doing what he does best, crooning out lithe, affecting lines about pain, heartbreak, and the larger issues of the world, all while thumping away on a beat-to-hell Fender P-Bass. Backed by a band that includes his own son, Joe Sumner, he remains, as he ever was, the mesmerizing performer, eager to connect with those in front of him, and to a higher power beyond.

Recently, I had the pleasure of speaking with Sting about his latest concert film while he was back in Paris, fresh off a rehearsal of his play in Newcastle, UK, and before a trip to Montreal, Canada. Through the course of our conversation, we touched on a whole range of different topics from his eagerness to record a new album, and his respectful admiration for David Bowie, to how he plans on celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Police. Read our conversation below.