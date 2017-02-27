Though Sting has been relatively absent from the music world this year, his track “The Empty Chair” with J. Ralph from the Jim, The James Foley Story is up for Best Original Song, so he attended the event tonight to perform it.

Performing solo onstage with a single spotlight on him, Sting stood atop a chair to render an intimate, acoustic performance in honor of James Foley, the subject of the film documentary his track was nominated for this year. It takes a special kind of artist to render a performance of a song about a chair while using a chair as a prop, but despite the on-the-nose setting there, Sting was as moving as he always is.