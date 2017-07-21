Instagram

While the world tries to come to grips with the stunning loss of Chester Bennington, many of the the singer’s closest friends, family and peers have continued to offer their condolences, memories and tributes. While people are most familiar with Bennington’s work as the front man for the rap-rock supergroup Linkin Park, others might remain unaware that he logged a stint for a while as the singer for the iconic alt-rock outfit Stone Temple Pilots after they parted ways with Scott Weiland sometime around 2013.

Today, the members of that group got together and penned a touching note, expressing their grief over Chester’s untimely death. In a letter addressed to Chester that was posted to their official website, the band wrote, “It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love. You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being. A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you.”

Shortly after the news of Chester’s death broke yesterday, his Linkin Park group mate Mike Shinoda officially confirmed the story on Twitter.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

The news came as a total shock to the members of that band, as they had a photo shoot set up to take place later that day. They later posted an image to their social media accounts without any kind of caption as a graceful tribute.