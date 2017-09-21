Stone Temple Pilots Dug Up The Unreleased Gem ‘Only Dying’ For Their Upcoming ‘Core’ Reissue Set

#The Crow
Deputy Music Editor
09.21.17

Getty Image

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Stone Temple Pilots’ seminal debut album Core. The band have decided to mark the occasion with a deluxe reissue of that particular record, complete with previously unheard material, including a shelved single titled “Only Dying,” which they’ve unveiled today.

“Only Dying” was originally slated to appear on the soundtrack for the film The Crow, but was ultimately pulled after lead actor Brandon Lee was shot and killed on set. As it turned out, despite the tragedy that kept it in the vault, the members of the band were only too happy to keep the song out of the hands of the public.

“I remember [singer] Scott [Weiland] really wanted to redo the song and quite honestly, the guitar tone we chose on that…I don’t know what I was thinking,” guitarist Dean DeLeo told Rolling Stone in an interview. “Maybe I was listening to too much Robert Smith or something. It’s a song where I don’t think we reached our full potential as songwriters quite yet. But honestly, it really is a beautiful song.”

“You could tell it needed to be reworked a little bit, but you can really hear Scott’s voice taking on its character and the band delving into the sound of the guitar, the special effects and everything,” drummer Eric Kretz added. It’s a great early indicator of where the band was heading. It was trying to dig into our emotions.”

Stone Temple Pilots Core reissue is set to drop later this month on September 29. You can listen to “Only Dying” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Crow
TAGSCoreSCOTT WEILANDstone temple pilotsthe crow

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP