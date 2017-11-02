Getty Image

Stone Temple Pilots have decided that they will carry on. In the wake of the tragic deaths of both of their one-time singers, Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington, many assumed that meant the end of the iconic, alt-rock outfit. Rumors of their demise were apparently greatly exaggerated, and on November 14, they will rise once again, and perform a special, invitation-only show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

The only catch is, at this time, the identity of the person actually singing their songs remains unknown. The band haven’t made any formal announcements, and have offered zero hints about who it could be. If you wanna get into the gig, Sirius XM is hosting a lottery later today.

A little less than two years ago, the member of STP were shocked as everyone to learn about the death of Scott Weiland. “There was a time when we looked up to one another,” the wrote on their website. “Each of us wanting one another’s approval. The songs we wrote had to have complete impact on us in order for them to shine. When it did… it was unearthly. Perhaps you are in a place now to better describe it. We miss you Scott.”

The hammer fell again earlier this year with the death of Weiland’s replacement, Chester Bennington, who the band described as, “a beacon of light and hope.”