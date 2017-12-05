Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’ve followed the storyline of Strand Of Oaks and its leader Timothy Showalter, you know that the project’s breakthrough, 2014’s HEAL, came at a time when Showalter really needed a win. It was an album created from personal lows, and wound up making the band fixtures on the festival circuit and more popular than ever. This year’s follow-up, Hard Love, further pushed the band away from its folky roots and into full-blown rock band territory.

So, there’s a reason to not take the foot off the gas. Coming January 19th via Dead Oceans, Strand Of Oaks will release another new collection, Harder Love. Taken from never-before-released songs that were recorded for the Hard Love sessions, as well as alternate versions of some Hard Love favorites, Harder Love will span 9 tracks on a 500-copy limited vinyl run. Digitally, the collection will expand to 11 songs.

In advance of the release, Strand Of Oaks has shared one of the new songs from the set, the relaxed, hooky “Passing Out.” Sounding a bit like if The Replacements were influenced more by the new wave they were surrounded by in the 80s, the song certainly does present a different side of Showalter’s songwriting, finding the band in its most confident groove and presenting a song that envelopes the listener rather than beating them over the head.

Take a listen to “Passing Out” above, and check out the Harder Love album art and tracklisting below.