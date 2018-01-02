Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo’s Band Bust Out A Pretty Sweet Paramore Cover

#Stranger Things
01.02.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

The musical exploits of the Stranger Things kids have been well documented at this point: Joe Keery (Steve) has a psych rock band, Finn Wolfhard (Mike) is now labelmates with the likes of Alvvays and Mac DeMarco, and Gaten Matarazzo has a band called Work In Progress.

The latter group had a gig at Stone Pony in New Jersey on December 29th, and while Matarazzo had other stuff going on and couldn’t make it to that gig, he was there for their show the next day at the same venue, and footage of the performance has surfaced. A fan uploaded clips of Work In Progress covering Paramore’s “Misery Business” and Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar, We’re Going Down,” with Matarazzo mostly on backing vocals and air guitar while his sister handled lead vocal duties.

