Getty Image

When the Stranger Things youngsters aren’t doing their best to survive in a terrifying and supernatural world, it seems like they’re mostly playing music. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler and has the perfect rock star name, is in a band called Calpurnia that just got signed to the same label as acts like Alvvays and Mac DeMarco. Joe Keery, aka Steve Harrington, is in a psychedelic band called Post Animal whose first album, Post Animal Perform the Most Curious Water Activities, came about before the success of Stranger Things.

Now it’s Gaten Matarazzo’s (Dustin Henderson) turn: We already knew he (and his sister) can sing the hell out of the National Anthem, and now it turns out that the Matarazzo kids are in a six-piece New Jersey band called Work In Progress. There’s a video on the group’s Instagram of them performing Pearl Jam’s “Porch,” although it’s so low-quality that it’s hard to tell how they actually sound.

Sorry this is burry, but we know that most of you guys didn’t get to hear us play so here’s porch by Pearl Jam. Definitely one of our favorites!!!! @pearljam A post shared by Work In Progress (@work_in_progress_band) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

You can find out how good they actually are live and in person, though: Work In Progress is performing at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey on December 29th, but unfortunately, Matarazzo won’t be there “due to a previous contractual agreement.”