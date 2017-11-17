BMG/RCA/Atlantic

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

Thanksgiving hasn’t even happened yet, so you know what that means: It’s time to start thinking about Christmas. Sia is already with a new Christmas album (and it’s better than you’d probably expect). Meanwhile, an Australian psychedelic rock group just released their fourth album of the year, and there’s a ton of new hip-hop.

Sia — Everyday Is Christmas

Christmas albums have been done to death, but we’ll accept them if they contain ten new and original songs by Sia, like this one does. So really, it’s a Sia album, maybe just with more sleigh bells and talk of Santa Clause — and the jaunty album opener “Santa’s Coming For Us” is an instant holiday classic.

Morrissey — Low In High School

It looks like it wasn’t cold enough for Morrissey to put off releasing his eleventh studio album, so here it is, and it’s packed full of classic Morrissey song titles, like “Home Is A Question Mark,” “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage,” and “The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel.”