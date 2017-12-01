The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From U2, Chris Stapleton, And More

12.01.17 37 mins ago

Interscope/Mercury Nashville/RCA

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

When U2 released Songs Of Innocence in 2014, they said we wouldn’t have to wait much longer for its follow-up. U2 are no strangers to the delayed release date, though, and now, three years or so after they said it would be, Songs Of Experience has finally been unleashed. Meanwhile, there are also new albums from some other classic rockers, as well as a highly-anticipated country release, and one of the best R&B albums of the year.

U2 — Songs Of Experience

Don’t bother checking your phones for this one, since U2 went with a more traditional release strategy this time around. Although this album’s high placement on Rolling Stone‘s year-end list raised some eyebrows, “The Little Things That Give You Away” is one of the most epic anthems they’ve put out in years, and there are at least a few other things to enjoy on the fourteenth album from one of the most successful bands ever.

The RX

