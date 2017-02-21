Stream Brooklyn Trio Wild Pink’s Ethereal-Punk Debut Record

02.21.17 2 hours ago

Andrew Dominguez

After releasing a little less than half of their debut in the form of various singles over the last few months, New York City trio Wild Pink are finally ready to release their self-titled album later this week. The preceded this record with the release of 4 Songs, an EP comprised of tracks recorded during the Wild Pink sessions that, for whatever reason, they didn’t think were on par with the rest of the full-length.

In anticipation of the full release, Wild Pink has shared a stream of the LP in its entirely, gracing listeners with a really interesting collection of eleven songs anchored by vocalist John Ross’s hazy, doubled melodies that are able to both rouse and relax. Check out Wild Pink in full below via Stereogum.

Wild Pink is out 2/24 on the fantastic Carolinas-based indie label Tiny Engines, which as put out recent releases from The Hotelier and Mannequin Pussy, both of which were ranked highly on our Best of 2016 lists. Pre-order the LP, as well as the band’s 4 Songs EP here. The band have a few shows coming up in support of the new record that will take them from New York, Nashville, and Chicago, with presumably many more to come.

