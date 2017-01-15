Watch Sturgill Simpson Howl Through A Guitar-Smashing Performance Of His Military Critique ‘Call To Arms’

#SNL
Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Music
01.15.17

Tonight Sturgill Simpson made his ‘SNL’ debut, due in large part to a surprise Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year. His 2016 album A Sailor’s Guide To Earth came out back in April of last year, but when the Grammys nominated it for their most coveted award, heads began to turn. Earlier he kicked things off with a fiery and rambunctious performance of “Keep It Between The Lines,” and now he’s closed out his debut appearance with a rendition of “Call To Arms,” the final song off his new record, and a pointed critique of US military action and mindsets.

Given the album is a tribute to his son, and an instruction manual of sorts, this statement is both political and personal. It’s advice to his son, but also a scathing critique of the way American propaganda surrounding military action abroad currently works. The band absolutely howls through the performance, and Simpson ends it the only way a song this spirited could conclude — by smashing his guitar.

SNL

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSA Sailor's Guide To EarthCall To ArmsGRAMMYSSNLSturgill Simpson
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 6 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP