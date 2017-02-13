The Dap-Kings suffered through the most horrible loss imaginable when their inimitable frontwoman Sharon Jones lost her battle with cancer late last year. But the band still managed to put in an incredible performance at the 2017 Grammys backing up the dark-horse Album of the Year candidate and psychedelic country standout Sturgill Simpson.

In a nice bit of symbolism, the band that had just suffered through a death were able to carry on by helping Sturgill celebrate a new life. They played “All Around You” from Simpson’s album-long letter of advice to his newborn son A Sailor’s Guide To Earth. Though they weren’t written for that exact purpose, Simpsons words — delivered in an appropriately soulful shout — could easily double as a mantra to the hurting band.

“There will be days, when the sun won’t shine, when it seems like the whole world is against you,” he sang. “Don’t be afraid, life is unkind, you can let go of the pain if you choose to.”

The huge performance with the Dap-Kings is just the latest step in Sturgill’s dizzying ascent from well-respected and cred-establishing pick of country nerds to Saturday Night Live-performing Grammy contender. And he continues to prove that he deserves to be here.