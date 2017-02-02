Majority Of Senators Speaking Out Against #MuslimBan

Downtown Boys Signed A Deal With Sub Pop At The Most Appropriate Time

02.02.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Downtown Boys’ Full Communism was a horn-laden kick in the ass to left-leaning folks and punk fans throughout the U.S. back in 2015. Now, in the wake of you-know-who winning you-know-what, the Providence-based rabble-rousers have been given a much bigger platform from which to spread their songs of resistance. The band just inked a worldwide deal with major indie label Sup Pop and have started to work on their Communism follow-up with Rites Of Spring frontman Guy Picciotto and producer Greg Norman.

There’s not much news about the album beyond that, but the group will be hitting the road throughout throughout the spring with dates down the East Coast and as far out as Texas. Check out your chances to catch their raucous live act below:

02/03 — Washington, DC @ The Freedom Fair @ Black Cat*
03/06 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar**
03/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse**
03/08 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records**
03/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Siberia**
03/10 — Houston, TX @ Walter’s**
03/11 — McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura**
03/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger**
03/14-17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/18 — Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Weekend @ Club Dada #
03/19 — Hot Springs, AR @ Valley of Vapors**
03/20 — Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia**
03/21 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight**
03/23 –Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits**
03/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right**
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church [SOLD OUT]^

* w/ Two Inch Astronaut, Loi Loi, and Kosi & Free Thyme
** w/ Sneaks
# w/ Chastity Belt, Weaves, and Flasher
^ w/ Paint It Black, Praise, Gouge Away, and Soul Glo

TAGSdowntown boyssub pop

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP