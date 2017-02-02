Downtown Boys Signed A Deal With Sub Pop At The Most Appropriate Time

Getty Image

Downtown Boys’ Full Communism was a horn-laden kick in the ass to left-leaning folks and punk fans throughout the U.S. back in 2015. Now, in the wake of you-know-who winning you-know-what, the Providence-based rabble-rousers have been given a much bigger platform from which to spread their songs of resistance. The band just inked a worldwide deal with major indie label Sup Pop and have started to work on their Communism follow-up with Rites Of Spring frontman Guy Picciotto and producer Greg Norman.

There’s not much news about the album beyond that, but the group will be hitting the road throughout throughout the spring with dates down the East Coast and as far out as Texas. Check out your chances to catch their raucous live act below:

02/03 — Washington, DC @ The Freedom Fair @ Black Cat*

03/06 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar**

03/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse**

03/08 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records**

03/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Siberia**

03/10 — Houston, TX @ Walter’s**

03/11 — McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura**

03/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger**

03/14-17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 — Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Weekend @ Club Dada #

03/19 — Hot Springs, AR @ Valley of Vapors**

03/20 — Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia**

03/21 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight**

03/23 –Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits**

03/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right**

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church [SOLD OUT]^

* w/ Two Inch Astronaut, Loi Loi, and Kosi & Free Thyme

** w/ Sneaks

# w/ Chastity Belt, Weaves, and Flasher

^ w/ Paint It Black, Praise, Gouge Away, and Soul Glo