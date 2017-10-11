Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s been little time to rest for Sufjan Stevens this year, as his release schedule has been absolutely packed: He put out the live album and concert film Carrie & Lowell Live in April, then followed that up in June with Planetarium, a collaborative album with James McAlister, Nico Muhly, and The National’s Bryce Dessner.

He’s not quite finished with Carrie & Lowell yet, since he also announced The Greatest Gift, a mixtape featuring demos and outtakes from the sessions for that album, as well as remixes. That comes out on November 24th, and now he’s shared the opening track from the collection, a seven-minute contemplative song called “Wallowa Lake Monster” (of which Asthmatic Kitty previously shared a brief snippet).



We can’t wait to share 🎁 Out Nov 24th, and we’ll have something to share even 🔜er (initial release pushed due to the crazy world of vinyl production 😔) A post shared by Asthmatic Kitty Records (@asthmatickittyrecords) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The mixtape was originally set to drop on October 20th, but it was pushed back “due to the crazy world of vinyl production,” Asthmatic Kitty wrote on Instagram. Whatever the case, it’s available for pre-order now, so listen to “Wallowa Lake Monster” above, and check out the The Greatest Gift tracklist below.

1. “Wallowa Lake Monster”

2. “Drawn To The Blood — Sufjan Stevens Remix”

3. “Death With Dignity — Helado Negro Remix”

4. “John My Beloved — iPhone Demo”

5. “Drawn To The Blood — Fingerpicking Remix”

6. “The Greatest Gift”

7. “Exploding Whale — Doveman Remix”

8. “All Of Me Wants All of You — Helado Negro Remix”

9. “Fourth of July — 900X Remix”

10. The Hidden River of My Life”

11. City Of Roses”