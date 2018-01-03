Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Multinational group Superorganism — whose members hail from Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and elsewhere — generated some buzz in 2017 with the hazy, psychedelic pop single “Something For Your M.I.N.D.” This and subsequent releases led to them signing with Domino, and now their self-titled first album on the label (and first overall) has been announced: Superorganism is set for release on March 2nd, and is available for pre-order now.

The announcement is accompanied by a trippy and catchy new single, “Everybody Wants To Be Famous.” The thumping alternative indie track is led by the airy vocals of Japanese singer Orono, who is named after a college town in Maine, the state where she went to boarding school. She joined the group when the rest of the band sought her help on “Something For Your M.I.N.D.” by sending her the music they had for it online. In this way, the band’s Harry has previously described their songwriting process as a different version of how more traditional pop music is made:

“We’ve got the guy making the videos downstairs, mixing in the other room, singing going on [elsewhere]. We’ve created this kind of warped version of a pop production house.”

Check out the Superorganism album art and tracklist below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.