Montréal quartet Suuns have announced their new album Felt by sharing its lead single today. You can hear “Watch You, Watch Me” above.

“Watch You, Watch Me” sounds like a spinning satellite, skipping across the rings of a planet. It’s all forward momentum, with drums, filtered vocals and synths all blending into a single arcing tail of space dust.

The strict, clinical rhythms of their last two records, Hold/Still and Images De Futur have been replaced here with a style that sounds more like an exuberant outpouring of ideas. There’s far less restraint happening here and the band sound reinvigorated for it. There’s also remnants of the shoegazey, droned-out style they pioneered on their 2010 debut album, Zeroes QC.

The launch of the bands new single includes a video treatment for the song, directed by Russ Murphy. In a press release, Murphy explains he “wanted the video to give you that slightly odd feeling and also the uncomfortable feeling of being watched. Mainly I wanted it to be a crazy, frenetic & unsettling like the track itself.”

Murphy’s distinctive style can be seen in videos for Run The Jewels, Flying Lotus, and Earl Sweatshirt.

Tracklist:

1. “Look No Further”

2. “X-ALT”

3. “Watch You, Watch Me”

4. “Baseline”

5. “After the Fall”

6. “Control”

6. “Make It Real”

8. “Daydream”

9. “Peace and Love”

10. “Moonbeams”

11. “Materials”

Felt arrives on 3/2 via Secretly Canadian. You can pre-order it here.