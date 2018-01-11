Montréal quartet Suuns have announced their new album Felt by sharing its lead single today. You can hear “Watch You, Watch Me” above.
“Watch You, Watch Me” sounds like a spinning satellite, skipping across the rings of a planet. It’s all forward momentum, with drums, filtered vocals and synths all blending into a single arcing tail of space dust.
The strict, clinical rhythms of their last two records, Hold/Still and Images De Futur have been replaced here with a style that sounds more like an exuberant outpouring of ideas. There’s far less restraint happening here and the band sound reinvigorated for it. There’s also remnants of the shoegazey, droned-out style they pioneered on their 2010 debut album, Zeroes QC.
The launch of the bands new single includes a video treatment for the song, directed by Russ Murphy. In a press release, Murphy explains he “wanted the video to give you that slightly odd feeling and also the uncomfortable feeling of being watched. Mainly I wanted it to be a crazy, frenetic & unsettling like the track itself.”
Murphy’s distinctive style can be seen in videos for Run The Jewels, Flying Lotus, and Earl Sweatshirt.
Tracklist:
1. “Look No Further”
2. “X-ALT”
3. “Watch You, Watch Me”
4. “Baseline”
5. “After the Fall”
6. “Control”
6. “Make It Real”
8. “Daydream”
9. “Peace and Love”
10. “Moonbeams”
11. “Materials”
Felt arrives on 3/2 via Secretly Canadian. You can pre-order it here.
